Run Wild Missoula hosts annual Thanksgiving Day fun run

MISSOULA — Running on Thanksgiving may not sound like the typical way to celebrate the holiday.

But Run Wild Missoula has decided to make it a tradition!

The Turkey Day 8 and 3K Family Fun Run took off from the University of Montana on Thanksgiving morning.

Even the snow flurries couldn't stop the runners from enjoying the trip around campus.

From young to old, the race was a place for those who wanted to lose some calories before their pies and turkeys that were waiting for them at home.

One runner — who's done this before — encouraged others to join in.

"Race went awesome I ran with my girlfriend this was her first time running a turkey trot, she is not from a turkey trot family and it was a lot of fun, we had a great time," Ryan Morgan.

There was also a food drive and donations for the Missoula Food Bank prior to the race.

A total of over 9,000 pounds of food was donated to the Missoula Food Bank.