LOLO — The Missoula Rural Firefighters made a social post about a plane's emergency landing west of Lolo.

The landing happened late Friday night on U.S. Highway 12.

“We never know what to expect on any given shift. Fortunately, on Friday night, this private aircraft made a safe emergency landing on [Highway] 2. The only assistance needed from our crews was pushing it out of the road,” the social media post reads.