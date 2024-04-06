St. Patrick Hospital nurses reach agreement after several months of negotiations

MISSOULA — After several months of negotiations, Providence St. Patrick Hospital nurses in Missoula reached an agreement with the hospital.

The Montana Nurses Association Local 17 and St. Patrick Hospital nurses say they ratified a successor agreement, after multiple negotiations and mediation sessions over the past several months.

The top concerns were workplace safety, staff retention, and pay. The previous contract was originally signed in 2020 right before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

MNA Labor Program Director Robin Haux says the top priorities of Local 17 registered nurses will remain a continued focus during the term of their new successor collective bargaining agreement. Haux said the registered nurses remain committed to supporting each other, their patients, and their community.

The specific terms of the contract were not released.

Below is the statement from the Montana Nurses Association Local 17: