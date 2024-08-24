Storm brings down trees, knocks out power in Seeley Lake, Condon

SEELEY LAKE — A brief but powerful storm blew through Seeley Lake on Friday, knocking down many trees and powerlines in the process.

The storm left most of the town without power due to damaged powerlines. An essential-only driving request made by the Missoula 9-1-1 center on Friday evening wasn’t lifted until Saturday morning.

Missoula Electric Cooperative (MEC) was on the scene Saturday in Seeley Lake and Condon working on cleanup, repairs and pole replacements.

Derek Joseph/MTN News A brief but powerful storm hit the Seeley Lake area on Friday, bringing down trees and knocking out power to hundreds of people.

Residents were also working to clean up the debris in their yards following the storm MTN spoke with a resident in one of the most affected areas and he said the recovery from this storm has been a group effort.

"Last night everyone was checking on the neighbors making sure they were okay, needed any help you know,” Dan Smrdel “But it was a storm, and everybody was concerned about their own place naturally, and their own families and such. And they reached out to neighbors and…you help where you could and try to get ready to spend the night with no electricity and probably the next couple of days the way it looks."

Over 1,600 power outages were being reported from Seeley Lake to Condon as of Saturday afternoon. The latest Missoula Electric Cooperative power outage information can be found here.