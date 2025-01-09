The Final Falafel? Missoula's Acropolis Gyros up for sale

MISSOULA — It's been a popular spot to get your gyro fix for the past four decades but Acropolis Gyros in Missoula might be serving up its final falafel unless a new buyer doesn't come forward soon.

You don't need to know your way around a pita to take advantage of this business opportunity.

Owner Elizabeth Basolo was preparing for the mid-week lunch rush at Acropolis Gyros on South Avenue in Missoula when we stopped by.

The meat sizzled and the veggies were ready, “We’re still using the same recipes today. It’s amazing how 40 years later, we’re doing the same thing."

Jill Valley/MTN News Acropolis Gyros on South Avenue in Missoula might be serving up its final falafel if a new buyer doesn't come forward soon.

She hopes the restaurant's 40-year legacy doesn’t end with her. Basolo has decided to put the restaurant up for sale to pursue a new career.

It was a difficult choice to part with a place that had been a part of her life since childhood.

“My grandma used to babysit me during the summers when I was five or six. I would hang out here while she worked her shift, filling drinks for customers or playing in the back. I even joked with her many times that I would one day buy this place, and now here we are!”

Now, the opportunity is open for someone else to serve the gyro-loving community. The exciting part? No prior restaurant experience is necessary.

Jill Valley/MTN News Elizabeth Basolo hopes the restaurant's 40-year legacy doesn’t end with her. She's decided to put the restaurant up for sale to pursue a new career.

“I bought it without any idea of what I was doing; let’s be honest, I was only 21. I want the next owner to be successful, so anyone without a restaurant background — don’t worry! Dive in! I’m here to help you," Basolo. "It’s a great little restaurant to start in and it has stood the test of time. If I can do it, you can do it too.”

The sale price includes the social media platforms, recipes, and equipment, while you will lease the building from Basolo.

However, if no one comes forward to buy it, the restaurant will close after business on Jan. 31.

“I really hope to keep this place going. I hate the thought that it might end with me," Basolo told MTN.