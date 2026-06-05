MISSOULA — The Missoula County commissioners approved a zoning request petitioned by members of the Frenchtown community last Thursday.

The approval of the zoning request, which now designates 397 acres, blocks a Town Pump convenience store from being built off the Interstate 90 interchange.

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Town Pump evaluating options for Frenchtown location after commissioners approve zoning request

Residents petitioned the county for months after learning that Town Pump proposed a location near the interchange.

Town Pump still owns the land, however.

In a statement, Bill McGladdery, corporate communications director for Town Pump, said, "We are currently evaluating our rights and options regarding our Frenchtown property. We have invested substantial time and resources in this project and hope to move forward."