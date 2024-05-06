NEW INFO: Drunk driving suspected after pickup lands in Clark Fork River

UPDATE: 12:48 p.m. - May 6, 2024

Emergency crews are on the scene at the Orange Street Bridge where a pickup truck ended up in the Clark Form River.

The Missoula Police Department reports a 32-year-old man was driving southbound on Orange Street Monday when he crossed over a sidewalk, and continued down towards the water.

"Officers are considering possible impairment as part of their investigation," a social media post states.

No injuries have been reported in what the post describes as a "multiple vehicle crash." A section of the southbound lanes of Orange Street remains closed in the area.

(second report: 12:37 p.m. - May 6, 2024)

A pickup truck has gone into the Clark Fork River at the Orange Street Bridge.

According to the Missoula Fire Department, the driver was able to get out of the vehicle.

Authorities tell our reporter on the scene the driver has been arrested for drunk driving.

Watch video from the scene below.

WEB EXTRA: Pickup truck lands in Clark Fork River in Missoula

Traffic is delayed in the area.

Developing story. Check back for updates.

(first report: 12:06 p.m. - May 6, 2024)

Drivers should avoid the area of the Orange Street Bridge.

Numerous emergency vehicles can be seen on the bridge over the Clark Fork River.

The Missoula Police and fire departments are in the area of the bridge.

Developing story. Check back for updates.