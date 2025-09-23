UPDATE: Crash blocking traffic on North Reserve Street in Missoula cleared

UPDATE: 10:57 a.m. - September 23, 2025
The Tuesday morning semi-truck crash on North Reserve Street at the I-90 overpass in Missoula has been cleared.
Traffic is once again moving through the area.
(first report: 9:41 a.m. - September 23, 2025)
MISSOULA - A semi-truck crash is blocking part of North Reserve Street at the Interstate 90 overpass in Missoula.
Two lanes are being impacted, with the semi truck facing south.
Emergency crews, including a tow wrecker, are on the scene.
Traffic is being diverted in the area.
Drivers should expect traffic delays and find an alternative route.
- information from Emily Brown included in this report