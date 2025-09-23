UPDATE: Crash blocking traffic on North Reserve Street in Missoula cleared

UPDATE: 10:57 a.m. - September 23, 2025

The Tuesday morning semi-truck crash on North Reserve Street at the I-90 overpass in Missoula has been cleared.

Traffic is once again moving through the area.

(first report: 9:41 a.m. - September 23, 2025)

MISSOULA - A semi-truck crash is blocking part of North Reserve Street at the Interstate 90 overpass in Missoula.

Two lanes are being impacted, with the semi truck facing south.

Emergency crews, including a tow wrecker, are on the scene.

Traffic is being diverted in the area.

Drivers should expect traffic delays and find an alternative route.

- information from Emily Brown included in this report