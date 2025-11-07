HAMILTON — A subdivision south of Hamilton was just approved by the Ravalli County commissioners.

The Gibford Estates project will bring 12 homes next to the intersection of Highway 93 South and Irene Drive.

"The original application came in 2022, and then, we reviewed it and approved the preliminary plat in 2023. And then the final plat we did just the other day," Ravalli County Commissioner Dan Huls told MTN.

Ravalli County commissioners approve subdivision south of Hamilton

Gibford Estates will span 11.6 acres just south of Hamilton.

"It's not beyond imagination to think that at some point, someday, that will be part of Hamilton. It will be annexed, possibly with sewer and water, so the location of this particular subdivision right next to Hamilton is ideal," Huls detailed.

Huls says when approving new developments, there are a few key considerations, including location, infrastructure, and impact on agricultural land.

"The land hasn't been actively in agriculture for a long time and there's no farm or ranch that's affected necessarily by this," Huls said.

The subdivision application notes that the homes will have individual wells and septic systems, along with a master irrigation plan for seven lots.

"This one is on the valley floor and so water availability is not an issue at all," Huls said.

As the commissioners look at growth in the valley, the cost of living is a concern. Huls believes that's because of the area's beauty and land.

"Affordable housing in Ravalli County is almost a myth. It's very difficult," Huls noted.

Home prices and a construction timeline for Gibford Estates have not been finalized.