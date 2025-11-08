Two men arrested after ramming vehicle with children inside in Polson

POLSON — Two men were arrested Friday evening after allegedly ramming a pickup truck with children inside and assaulting the driver in Polson.

Nathaniel Brooks, 30, and Dillon Brooks, 26, face multiple charges including assault with a weapon, criminal child endangerment, obstructing and fleeing/eluding following the incident on 9th Avenue West.

Polson Police officers responded to the 200 block of 9th Avenue West at approximately 5:25 p.m. on November 7 after receiving reports of an assault in progress. A caller reported that a pickup truck had intentionally rammed another pickup truck, and two men had exited their vehicle to physically assault the driver of the struck vehicle.

The victim's two children were inside the vehicle during both the collision and subsequent assault. The suspects fled the scene after the attack.

Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 93 and attempted a traffic stop near Rocky Point. When the driver refused to pull over, a pursuit began and ended on Fox Road where the vehicle came to a stop.

Police detained Nathaniel Brooks at the scene, but Dillon Brooks fled into a nearby residence. Law enforcement established a perimeter and obtained a search warrant. Lake County Sheriff's deputies later entered the residence and apprehended Dillon Brooks without further incident.

Both men were transported and booked into the Lake County Detention Facility.

The incident was resolved through collaboration between the Polson Police Department, Flathead Tribal Police, Lake County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Highway Patrol. The investigation remains ongoing.

