Two Missoula tech firms make list of 5,000 fastest growing companies

MISSOULA — Two technology companies based in Missoula were named to Inc. Magazine's list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America for 2024.

Submittable, which provides a social impact platform for companies looking to do good and Pathlabs, which provides services to independent agencies, both ranked high on the prestigious list.

According to the magazine, the rankings are based on a percentage of revenue growth from 2020 through 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 2020.

They must also be based in the U.S. and operate as privately held, for-profit and independent companies —not as subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. The minimum annual revenue for 2023 must be $2 million or more.

According to Inc. Magazine, Submittable reported an annual growth over three years of more than 370%. It was the fifth time the company has made the list.

Pathlabs made its second straight year on the list with its three-year growth rate of 188%.

Recently, Submittable also acquired WizeHive, positioning it to further “empower customers to be greater catalysts for social good.”

“By joining forces with WizeHive, we expand our reach and strengthen our ability to serve all our customers more effectively,” said Submittable CEO Thor Culverhouse. “Together, we’ll do even more to support these organizations in their work with enhanced and new innovations, so they can concentrate on what truly matters—driving meaningful impact in their communities.”