University of Montana campus thrift event happening Wednesday

MISSOULA — The University of Montana will be hosting its ninth campus thrift event on Wednesday, May 15.

Campus thrift is a series of events starting with students donating items that they decided to leave behind when moving out.

These items range from clothes to fridges to microwaves to bean bags and, much much more. Last year's event collected over 40,000 pounds of stuff!

Volunteers sort and arrange the donated items in the Schreiber Gymnasium to be sold during the last part of the event which is the thrift sale.

All items will be sold at a steep discount to the public and the money raised from the sale goes to help fund the University of Montana’s Office of Sustainability.

Volunteer Mike Jakupcak explains why he decided to volunteer to setup of all the donated items — a task that takes two full days.

“I have been doing yard sales and garage sales when we first came to Montana since the 1970’s. We like to help out around campus, this is a wonderful event because they cooperate with other non-profits. And so the stuff that’s going to be left over, will go to other needy organizations in the state.”

The campus thrift will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the University of Montana’s Schreiber Gym. So if you’re interested in finding any goodies left behind by the students, this is your chance.

Any items that are not sold on Wednesday will be donated to other local non-profits and thrift stores.