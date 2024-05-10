Watch Now
University of Montana offering recycling program as students leave campus

The Campus Thrift program has several sites set up where students can drop off unwanted items
University of Montana Campus
MTN News file
The University of Montana campus in Missoula.
Posted at 9:36 AM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 12:03:52-04

MISSOULA — The University of Montana is once again offering up an alternative way for students leaving campus to dispose of what they don’t want as they leave campus this spring.

The Campus Thrift program — which is in its ninth year — has several sites set up until Sunday where students can drop off items they no longer want.

Following the collection, the items will be sorted out and sold at “deeply discounted prices” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at UM’s Schreiber Gymnasium, a news release states.

The money raised by the sale goes to UM campus sustainability initiatives. Items that aren’t sold will then be given to local thrift stores.

“The annual Campus Thrift is a fantastic way to keep items out of the landfill that are still perfectly usable,” said Soren Cunning, a UM Environmental Studies graduate student at UM. “This event also helps break the cycle of unnecessary consumption, particularly during the transition periods when students are moving in or out of their college homes."

Collection sites have been set up outside UM residence halls where students can drop off a variety of items including clothing, housewares, small appliances and nonperishable food items.

UM officials note that mattresses, textbooks, large furniture and hazardous materials will not be accepted.

