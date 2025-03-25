University of Montana President’s Lecture Series Speaker to address the environment

MISSOULA — The upcoming University of Montana President’s Lecture Series will feature a talk by Peter Seligmann titled, “Head in the Sky, Feet in the Mud."

The event — which takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26, in the University Center Ballroom — is free and open to the public, and will serve as the University’s Brennan Guth Memorial Lecture in Environmental Philosophy.

Seligmann is chairman of Silvania, a natural capital investment fund exclusively investing in natural climate solutions globally to support Paris Agreement goals and the UN 30 by 30 initiative, which aims to protect 30% of Earth’s land and ocean area by 2030.

He also co-founded Nia Tero, a joint venture of the Emerson Collective, the MacArthur Foundation, the Mulago Foundation and Conservation International. Nia Tero is a global bridging organization that brings Indigenous peoples and allies together.

Seligmann is the chairman of the board and former CEO of Conservation International, a global nonprofit organization Seligmann co-founded in 1987. Under his leadership, CI emerged as one of the most impactful conservation organizations in the world. Operating in over 40 nations, it has become a cutting-edge leader in valuing and sustainably caring for nature.

He obtained his master of science in Forestry and Environmental Science from Yale University and a bachelor of science in wildlife ecology from Rutgers University. He has honorary doctorates in science from Michigan State University and Rutgers University as well.

Seligmann has spent nearly 40 years as an influential and inspiring voice in conservation. He works in partnership with governments, communities and businesses to find innovative and pragmatic solutions to ensure the sustainability of the world’s natural resources.

UM’s President’s Lecture Series provides the chance for people to gather on campus, learn and discuss ideas and issues.

The talk will also be livestreamed and American Sign Language interpretation will be provided.