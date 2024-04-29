University of Montana procedures detailed following Sunday 911 calls threatening gun violence

MISSOULA — We have a follow-up about Sunday’s threat of gun violence at the University of Montana.

There was a heavy police presence on campus after two 911 calls were made threatening violence involving a firearm.

Over 35 officers from the University of Montana Police Department and the Missoula Police Department responded to the calls and found no evidence of violence on campus.

The campus did go into secure mode meaning that external doors were locked but students who had a key to the buildings could get in.

University of Montana Director for Strategic Communication Dave Kuntz tells MTN that after the calls came in UM immediately enacted their policies to ensure safety.

"When responses like last night happened, the university follows a set of policies and procedures that we have making sure that students and visitor safety is of the highest priority,” Kuntz said.

“And so, we go through that checklist which involves making sure that we're addressing the actual event itself, but also communicating to folks about what's happening -- both our students and those who are on campus visiting,” Kuntz continued.

The calls were later deemed a hoax, but the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact UMPD at 406-243-4000.