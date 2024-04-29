Heavy police presence will continue at the University of Montana Campus throughout the night

UPDATE 10:47 P.M. April 28, 2024

MISSOULA- MTN News received the following email.

"UMPD in partnership with Missoula law enforcement continue to search the campus but have not found anything or received information to substantiate a threat. University operations are returning to normal but we ask for your continued vigilance and that you report anything you see that appears suspicious to UMPD (x4000 or 406-243-4000). Officers will continue to patrol campus throughout the night. Thank you for your cooperation and have a good evening."

MISSOULA- The University of Montana and the Missoula Police Department are investigating after two calls were placed to 911 threatening gun violence at the University.

Officials said they received the call around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The University of Montana sent this email to family's and students on Sunday night following the report:

"911 received an anonymous call of a person dressed in black threatening violence on campus (including the use of firearms). There has been no verification to this call however the University has gone to secure mode by locking all external buildings. Police are actively searching campus.

Anyone on campus should be vigilant and if you see anything suspicious to call University Police. Anyone attending the show at the Adams Center can exit orderly at end of show and there are police on scene .

If anyone has information or sees anything unfamiliar, please call Missoula 911, or University Police Emergency at 4000 (on campus), 406-243-4000 (off campus)."

There will continue to be a heavy police presence on campus tonight as campus remains in safety mode, meaning that if a student has a key to get into a door they will be allowed in but external doors will be locked, according to the UM Communications Director Dave Kuntz.

Kuntz told MTN that there is no indication that this is connected to the Protecting Freedom event that occurred earlier on Sunday.

Police are actively searching the campus for any indication of the threat. There is currently no evidence of a threat to the public.

