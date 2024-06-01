University of Montana to host career fair at new dining center

MISSOULA — The University of Montana will be hosting a career fair on campus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4 outside UM’s new dining center on the west end of the Oval.

This campus-wide hiring event will feature over 50 career opportunities, ranging from UM Campus Dining, Athletics and UM Housing to Facility Services and more.

“UM Campus Dining provides an inclusive culture, great work-life balance and wonderful co-workers,” said Kacey Gardipee, associate director of Residential Dining. “Working for UM Campus Dining gives you and your family the best benefits in Missoula! Looking to further your culinary career? The new dining center offers seven micro-concepts showcasing cuisines from around the country and world.”

Representatives from UM Human Resource Services will provide guidance on the recruitment process and answer any questions about job openings currently listed at www.umt.edu/jobs.

In anticipation of the grand opening this summer, UM Campus Dining, the event sponsor, is looking to fill over 24 positions across campus.

Tours of the new dining center, which will open to students and visitors in August, will be provided every hour. Available positions for UM Campus Dining include cashiers, cooks, sous chefs, dishwashers and sanitation technicians and facilities specialists.

UM is committed to “Mission First, People Always,” emphasizing teamwork and collaboration across departments to enhance its educational and work environment.

Employment at UM comes with numerous benefits, including extensive health coverage, free shift meals for Campus Dining employees, partial tuition waivers for employees or their immediate family members, a respectful and collaborative work environment that values diversity, opportunities for advancement, a commitment to safety and well-being, comprehensive retirement plans and a high standard of professionalism.

UM is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer.