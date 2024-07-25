University of Montana without power, storm cleanup continues

MISSOULA — The University of Montana campus was hit hard by Wednesday evening's storms in Missoula.

While UM planned to open on Thursday morning, power remained out, impacting several services.



"While campus will open today on schedule, we encourage all UM employees to work with their managers this morning about working in a posture that is flexible," UM President Seth Bodnar stated. "For those of you who can work remotely today, please do so and coordinate with your supervisor.

Campus cleanup is expected to continue throughout Thursday.

"If you do commute to campus, please plan for significant disruption as we work to return to our normal operating posture," Bodnar stated.

Read Bodnar's full statement below: