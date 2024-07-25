Missoula PD asking drivers to stay off the roads

MISSOULA — The effects of Wednesday evening's storms are still being felt across Missoula County.

The Missoula Police Department is asking people not to take to the roads because of multiple safety hazards.



Numerous traffic lights are not working in Missoula, the power remains out for thousands of people and there are downed trees and powerlines, as well as other debris on the roads.

"We urge everyone to exercise caution while driving, biking, and walking. We request essential travel only due to the multiple safety hazards. Reducing traffic volume on the roadways will allow power crews to address these issues more efficiently and clear the roadways," Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett said in a Thursday morning statement.



Drivers who do head out should treat all intersections where the stoplights are not working as a four-way stop.

"Approach intersections with flashing yellow lights slowly and with caution and treat intersections with flashing red lights as stop signs, proceeding with caution after stopping," a news release advises.

Bennett said that while the police department has been having some computer issues, but noted that emergency services are "operating as usual."

MTN News

While MPD's 24-hour city desk remains operational, the city business desk, records, fingerprinting and non-essential services will be closed on Thursday.

"We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this time and want everyone to stay safe. Thank you for your understanding and support," the release concluded.

Missoula County also announced on Thursday morning that some services were being impacted due to ongoing power outages.