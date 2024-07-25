Power outages causing heavy traffic delays in Missoula

MISSOULA — Power outages from Wednesday evening's storms are causing headaches for drivers.
Numerous stoplights remain out on some of Missoula's busiest roads.
Heavy traffic backups can be found on Reserve Street where the stoplights at several busy intersections are still not working.
Several traffic signals on Brooks Street were also still out of service on Thursday morning.
