Updated Missoula storm cleanup and resources information (July 30)

MISSOULA — Missoula officials have provided an update on the ongoing cleanup efforts from the July 24 storm that brought down trees and knocked out power to thousands.

The below information was provided on Tuesday.

ROAD SAFETY AND ROAD CLOSURES: Crews are still working to repair power lines in some areas and drivers need to adhere to road closures and posted speed limits so they can continue uninterrupted. Drivers ignoring road closures slows this work down. Drivers should also not drive over power lines.

INTERMITTENT POWER OUTAGES POSSIBLE: NorthWestern Energy and Missoula Electric Co-op customers may experience intermittent power outages due to storm-weakened trees falling on lines and power being rerouted as systems come back online. If your power is out for more than 30 minutes, call your provider.

ADHERE TO STAGE II FIRE RESTRICTIONS: Stage II fire restrictions are still in effect throughout Missoula County, which restricts the use of chainsaws from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Residents should plan to use chainsaws in the morning and then haul debris in the afternoon.

CLEAR STORM DRAINS: Residents should make sure yard debris is not blocking storm drains, especially in light of Tuesday's wet weather. Blocked storm drains can lead to localized flooding. Residents can call 406-552-6379 to report blocked storm drains.

HAZARDS STILL IN TREES: Many trees still have loose branches and limbs that could fall at any time, especially in windy conditions. Residents should look up to ensure they're aware of potential hazards in trees and avoid parking vehicles under trees with hazards.

City Parks staff are flagging the base of city trees with hazards, however, not all dangerous trees have been identified.

Officials strongly urge residents to exercise extreme caution in all parks and natural areas, as the risk of falling trees and branches remains high in the storm's aftermath.

DEBRIS DROP SITES: The following debris drop-off sites are open on Tuesday (July 30):



Larchmont Triangle site (corner of Fort Missoula Road and Post Siding Road)

North Side Pit (corner Shakespeare and Rodgers)

FMRP Fort Ponds site (dead end of 40th Street)

Garden City Compost, 1125 Clark Fork Lane

Officials note that debris sites are quickly filling up and city staff are being flexible with closing and opening sites as needed. Officials are still asking that request that residents with low-priority debris (i.e., it's not blocking their driveway or causing other access issues) wait to drop it off.

Users should follow all on-site signage and traffic control staff and only drop debris in designated areas.

Efforts are continuing to work to set up a debris drop site in Lolo, however, a news release notes that this may not be accomplished in the near term.

There is no county-owned land in the area, and drop sites must be large enough to accommodate large volumes of debris for several months, as well as mitigate noise and odor concerns.

WATER, ICE SITE TO CLOSE: Water will be available at Fort Missoula Regional Park until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, after which the site will close. Bagged ice is no longer available. Potable water for drinking and non-potable water is available for livestock. Residents need to bring their own containers for water.

HOW TO HELP: Residents can visit https://www.volunteermissoula.org/ to sign up to help with the response or to request volunteer help on their property, and United Way of Missoula County will coordinate efforts.