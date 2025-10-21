Tuesday's Missoula mayoral candidate forum cancelled

MISSOULA — The Missoula Office of Neighborhoods and the League of Women Voters Missoula have canceled the mayoral candidate forum, which had been planned for Tuesday evening.

Candidates Andrea Davis and Shawn Knopp were scheduled to take part in the event, but because of a medical procedure, Knopp is unable to participate.

"Guidance from the nonpartisan League of Women Voters United States recommends that a forum or debate be canceled if only one candidate can be present," a news release states.

Since this forum was scheduled late in the election cycle, it will not be rescheduled.

Information about these candidates is available at the nonpartisan online voter guide here.