Update on Milltown State Park rail bridge work planned for mid-summer

BONNER — Construction is set to begin this summer at Milltown State Park to stabilize a rail bridge and remove old railroad piers from the Blackfoot River, which could affect river access during peak floating season.

BNSF Railway and the Montana Department of Transportation announced the construction project last year.

It was originally scheduled to begin in the fall but was delayed until this summer.

The work includes removing two piers currently in the river beneath the Interstate 90 bridge.

The project could result in short-term river closures along the Blackfoot River from the Weigh Station Fishing Access Site in Bonner to just upstream of its confluence with the Clark Fork River.

WATCH THE FULL STORY HERE:

KPAX MILLTOWN BRIDGE WORK UPDATE PKG 041426

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) plans to ask the state Fish and Wildlife Commission for permission to open and close this stretch of river as needed throughout the summer to ensure public safety during construction.

"So, when those closures are in place, people floating the river would just need to take out at the weigh station or put in at Sha-ron, below. Those are the closest access sites," said Vivaca Crowser, an education program manager with FWP. "There may also need to be a little bit of trail closure in the Milltown State Park confluence area, so stay tuned for that."

Crowser said any closures would be kept as minimal as possible while allowing the work to be completed safely.

Public comment on the proposed river closures is expected in May before Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks presents its plan to the Fish and Wildlife Commission in June.

"Depending on how things go and if we do do these closures for periods of time, we'll announce those. That will be signed," she said. "So, the biggest thing is just to be aware that this summer, before you head out to that area, to always check in and make sure that there's no closure in place and, if there is, just redirect a little bit to where you're headed."