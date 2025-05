MISSOULA — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and BNSF Railway are moving forward with a pier removal and bridge mitigation project for the Blackfoot River near Bonner.

The plan involves installing grout-filled bags and riprap to stabilize the bridge without affecting aquatic habitats, costing an estimated $9 million.

Construction will begin this summer, with some recreational and access closures expected, particularly during significant in-river work in 2026.