MISSOULA — The Montana Highway Patrol reports a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run last week has been found.

Troopers say the incident happened late Thursday night or early Friday morning when a person was killed in a hit-and-run crash on I-90 near the Bonner exit.

MHP reports an investigation is continuing. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.