Voter registration event Tuesday at University of Montana

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Elections Office is hosting an event on Tuesday at the University of Montana campus as part of National Vote Early Day.

The event, which will provide help in registering to vote, is taking place until 4 p.m. in Room 203 of the James E Todd Building.



Attendees will be able to do the following on Tuesday:

Update voter information

Register to vote

Receive a ballot

Deposit a ballot

Receive a replacement ballot

Learn more about Tuesday’s event here.

Additional voting information from the Missoula County Elections Office:

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, Federal General Election Important Dates



Friday, Sept. 20 - UOCAVA ballots mail

Monday, Oct. 7 - Close of regular registration. Voters can register via mail/email through this date.

Tuesday, Oct. 8 - Late registration begins. Those wanting to register to vote must do so in person at the Missoula County Elections Office Building B, located at 140 N. Russell St., or at voter services event (see below).

Friday, Oct. 11 - Absentee ballots mail.

Monday, Nov. 4 - Late registration ends at 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5 - Election Day. Polling places and the election office open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Same-day registration is available at the Elections Office or at the Gray Wolf Voter Services event.

Additional details are available on the Secretary of State's website .

Secretary of State's website Check your voting status on the My Voter Page .

My Voter Page View a PDF of all sample ballots.

