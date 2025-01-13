"Waitress" hits all the right notes while preparing for Missoula debut

MISSOULA — An expert pie maker in a dead end marriage finds her escape in the musical "Waitress." The play by Adrienne Shelly will soon make its debut on January 16th at the Missoula Children's Theatre.

Jadi Rae Curtis is bringing the protagonist Jenna's story to life.

“She is somebody who's got a really good heart, but she's been really wounded by life," Curtis said about her character.

While the musical is based in a small town, it is packed with universal themes such as love and interpersonal relationships, and difficult challenges in life.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Jadi Rae Curtis, casted as Jenna, at Waitress rehearsal

“We've all experienced loss and relationships that don't end up being what you thought they were at the beginning, and those can be hard to let go of," Curtis said.

The play's director and choreographer, Christine Kowalchik, suspects the central themes of the play will tug on the audience's heartstrings as the main character embarks on a self-love and self-acceptance journey.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre emphasized that the audience should anticipate a community show, not a children's show, as the play also tackles heavy topics such as domestic violence and relationships.

Both Curtis and Kowalchik want to honor people with this performance for different reasons.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News The actors hit the stage in character for rehearsal



“Adrienne [Shelly] was murdered, the original writer and director of the show, so there's a little bit of accountability," Kowalchik said. "I not only have to honor the actors on stage, I need to honor the creator who never got to see it come to life."

Curtis added her own personal connection to her creative work in the musical.

”It's been a beautiful way to honor my own mother who I lost, and to honor all of the women who have had to make really difficult decisions in their life," Curtis said. “I will say it's probably, I think it's some of the most important creative work I will ever do."

