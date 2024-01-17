Help keep tow truck drivers safe during Western Montana’s winter weather

MISSOULA — While you are driving around, you might see police cars, fire trucks, and ambulances that are still operating even during the snow.

There's another emergency service vehicle that is not seen as much or as often — tow trucks.

Most tow truck companies have been working nearly 24 hours a day, seven days a week since the extreme winter weather hit and it can be unforgiving as snow and ice cover the roads.

Iron Horse Towing owner Scott Wolff asks people to pay attention, not text and not be on their phones while driving.

“If you do stumble or a tow truck or an emergency vehicle on the side of the road, give us a bunch of room. We’re out there trying to come home to our families at the end of the day. Just move over and slow down and try not to throw a bunch of slush and rocks or snow on us. Give us a little bit of courtesy, it’s a big deal for us it helps keep our guys safe and if you're more vigilant you’ll be safer too in the long run.” - Iron Horse Towing owner Scott Wolff

The Move Over Law went into effect on October 1, 2023, in Montana.

The law requires that if drivers come across a stationary emergency, towing, maintenance or construction vehicle they must slow by 20 mph below the posted speed limit on interstate highways and move to the farther lane or half the posted speed limit if not able to move lanes.

On state highways or country roads without temporary posted speed limits, drivers must slow by 30 mph below the posted speed limit and change lanes or slow by half the posted speed limit when they are not able to move lanes.