Winter wildlife closures in effect on Mount Jumbo, Mount Dean Stone

MISSOULA — Missoula Parks and Recreation has implemented seasonal closures on area hiking areas to protect wintering elk and other wildlife.

Upper Mount Dean Stone Preserve trails are now closed to dogs through May 1 to protect wintering elk, though the Barmeyer and Sousa trails remain open to dogs year-round. Most of Mount Jumbo also closes to all recreational use during winter months to protect the area's elk, deer and other wildlife.

Winter weather brings Mount Jumbo's elk herd back to its traditional winter range. When winter snows deplete forage at higher elevations, about 120 elk move to Jumbo's lower slopes to feed. To help increase the herd's chance for winter survival, critical areas of the mountain are closed seasonally to recreational use.

Mount Jumbo's North Zone, from the Saddle Road to the north, is closed from December 1 until May 1. The South Zone, from the Saddle Road south to I-90, will be closed from December 1 to March 15. The Saddle Road is located at the north end of Lincoln Hills Drive.

Several trails on Mount Jumbo remain open all year, including the U.S. West road above I-90 and the "L" trail, both accessible at the Cherry Street trailhead. Short trail sections beginning at Hidden Trail in East Missoula and Marshall Canyon will also remain open. The short section of road linking Upper Lincoln Hills Drive with Tamarack Street and the 40 acres below the road are also open all year.

Dogs must be leashed on Mount Jumbo during the winter closure. Hiking or skiing off-trail is strictly prohibited in these areas as avalanche conditions may develop.

Why the closures matter

The loss of both herds is at stake if residents ignore the closures, a news release states. The 120 elk that winter on Mount Jumbo and the North Sapphire herd that winters on Mount Dean Stone face serious danger if disturbed repeatedly by people and dogs.

Elk view people and dogs as predators and run from them. Racing through deep snow takes enormous energy at a time when elk are already stressed by the cold and effort it takes to paw through snow for food. Every time elk run, they deplete the fat reserves they need to survive the winter.

Mount Jumbo makes up about two-thirds of the elk herd's winter range. The remaining range is too small to support the entire herd. The elk migrate from points north in the Lolo National Forest to Mount Jumbo, their only choice for finding enough grass, shelter and solitude.

Alternative hiking options

Winter hikers can enjoy numerous trails, scenic views and varied terrain on the North Hills, Mount Sentinel, Rattlesnake Greenway, and in the Pattee Canyon, Blue Mountain, and Rattlesnake Recreation Areas. The Parks and Trails map, available at Currents Aquatics Center and local retailers, features detailed maps of open space trails.

Enforcement and violations

Missoula Municipal Code 12.40 prohibits trespassing during the wildlife closure, and violators may be fined up to $500. Residents should call 911 to report violations and provide a description of the person and vehicle and license plate number if possible.

Volunteer opportunities

Parks and Recreation is seeking volunteer "Elk Spotters" to help visually track the Jumbo herd's movements over the winter months to learn more about how the animals use the mountain. Resource managers will use the data to make timber and vegetation management decisions on Mount Jumbo. Those interested in committing to elk spotting may contact Grahm Johnson, Research & Monitoring Coordinator.

For more information, call 406-721-PARK or visit www.missoulaparks.org.

Fast Facts

Mount Dean Stone:

Upper Mount Dean Stone Preserve trails are closed to dogs to protect wintering elk and other wildlife from December 1 to May 1, but some lower trails remain open to dogs year-round.

The Barmeyer and Sousa trails remain open to dogs during the closure.

Mount Jumbo:



Most of Mount Jumbo closes to all recreational use during winter to protect wintering elk, deer and other wildlife. The closure also helps protect recreationists and neighbors from avalanche danger on Jumbo's steeper slopes.

Mount Jumbo's North Zone, including areas north of the Saddle Road, is closed from December 1 to May 1.

Mount Jumbo's South Zone, south of the Saddle Road, is closed from December 1 to March 15.

The “L” and I-90 trails remain open all year, and dogs must be leashed during the winter closure.

A closure map can be viewed here.

