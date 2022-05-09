Women’s rights advocates rally in Missoula

MISSOULA - A crowd gathered in front of the Missoula County courthouse over the weekend to protest for women's rights.

MTN News was unable to confirm who started Saturday’s rally. However, about 45 people gathered holding signs with pro-choice messages written on them and were chanting similar messages.

Middle School student, Zoe Gerhard and friend Gabby Mananghan say they joined the rally because they are the next generation, and these decisions affect them.

“We are the new generation; we are the future. And why are we moving backwards from equality and not moving forwards?” Gerhard said.

The event followed the recent release of a draft US Supreme Court opinion — obtained by Politico — that indicated the nation's top court appears ready to overturn Roe v. Wade which established the right to abortion.