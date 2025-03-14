YWCA Missoula acquires property next to Meadowlark facility, eyes expansion

MISSOULA — The YWCA in Missoula gives survivors of domestic violence and un-housed families a chance to start anew.

Through a new property purchase, the facility on Third Street is looking to increase services. YWCA Missoula purchased the Marchie's property, which is right next door to the Meadowlark.

The non-profit is thinking that housing or another Secret Seconds Thrift Store could end up there.

“When the property came available next door, it felt sort of like it was meant to be," YWCA Missoula executive director Jen Euell said.

The Missoula YWCA is actively taking steps to increase its service capacity.

“We really need to grow in order to provide the supports that are necessary for individuals and families to be successful in getting housing, staying in housing, and really having a healthy future for themselves and their children," Euell told MTN.

Since 1911, the Missoula YWCA has been working to empower women, children, and families.

“Generally, we're always housing between 100 and 150 people in the building. Usually, more than half of those are kids. This winter, we were housing folks in our conference room at one point," said Euell.

Funded through grants, including federal, state, and county, as well as donations, the YWCA already helps get unhoused families and victims of domestic violence into stable situations.

The Meadowlark facility offers free emergency housing, case management, child enrichment, and behavioral health services. They also help align people with future housing opportunities.

“One of them is a transitional housing program, the other one's a rapid rehousing program," noted Euell.

The YWCA finalized purchasing Marchie’s Nursery on March 12 and now are deciding what they’d like to see in that spot.

“We want a new Secret Seconds store and also if we're gonna do that project, perhaps, what we needed to do was think bigger, and one of the things that we recognize that they really need is access to affordable housing," detailed Euell.

Since the need for housing and service isn’t going anywhere, the YWCA knows they need the community’s input in their expansion plans.

“What we know right now is that we will spend the next year really thinking hard and having conversations with community members, with our staff, with our board, with our participants, and figuring out now what we identify as the highest priority needs," said Euell.

In the meantime, the YWCA may lease out the new space temporarily or use it for current programming.