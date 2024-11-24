Zootown Hardware & Garden closing

MISSOULA — Zootown Hardware & Garden will be closing on November 30th. The locally-owned business opened its doors in April 2024.

The business announced its closure by posting a flyer on its doors, thanking the community for the support that they have given throughout the time it was open.

They cited the inability to forecast success and that they were unable to sustain a small business in the current economy.

The flyer they posted stated that they hoped they were able to make a positive impact on their customer’s projects and thanked the community for their support once again.

According to a sign on their doors, everything in the store will be 30% off until the closure.