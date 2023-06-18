Missoula Pride hosts second annual parade and block party

MISSOULA — Missoula Pride hosted its second annual pride parade and block party, an event that has grown exponentially from the previous year. Devin Carpenter, the Co-Director of the Western Montana Community Center, explained just how much bigger it has become.

“Our parade had twice as many entries as last year. Our footprint here is bigger and we have more vendors and more people I think are participating so we’re really excited about all that.”

The people of Missoula showed up in full force, whether it was members of the LGBTQ+ community or their allies. The community showed up and unapologetically behaved as their true selves.

Many local businesses and vendors showed up to support the pride block party. It was the donations and support from local businesses that made the events of this weekend possible. As the Western Montana Community Center, made it a goal to not have any corporate sponsors. The overwhelming support from local businesses and the community made the events even more special.

Charlotte Macorn, a board member for the Western Montana Community Center explains how.

“It’s just more evidence that we are a welcoming and inclusive society, and the people that want to divide us or try to set things off do not represent the people of Missoula or Montana.”

Speaking of representing, the people at the block party had the opportunity to hear from Montana State Representative Zooey Zephyr who spoke about what the city’s support meant to her.

“When I transitioned Missoula held me in her arms in a way that I needed desperately, and when people tried to silence me in the legislature well they went after the wrong trans woman and they went after the wrong city.”

For more information on pride events throughout the rest of the month visit https://www.missoula-pride.com/events