MISSOULA — If you know Downtown Missoula, then you may be familiar with the lack of trash. Well, this is largely because of Missoula's Downtown Clean Team, which, on Wednesday, was celebrated by the community for its 20th anniversary.

(WATCH: Missoula's Downtown Clean Team honored for its 20th anniversary)

Missoula's Downtown Clean Team honored for its 20th anniversary

“There's a lot of people in Missoula that know who I am. And I don't even have to wear a nametag because people are, you know, people know where I work and whatnot. But I like showing people my nametag so they know where I work,” said Joe Isaacs, a member of the Downtown Clean Up Crew.

Isaacs has been a member of the Downtown Clean Team Crew for 12 years.

Every Monday, he and his crew members pick up garbage, clean gutters and clear ice from sidewalks.

But Joshua Kemdrick, the CEO of Opportunity Resources, who runs the crew in hand with the Missoula Downtown Partnership, says the team plays a bigger role than just keeping downtown beautiful.

“A big part of what Opportunity Resources does is integration. And our goal really is for our people to be a part of the community. And when you see the Downtown Clean Team, they are a part of the downtown community. They are a part of the businesses. The businesses downtown have been amazing for 20 years, and they really made our crew feel a part of the downtown community itself,” said Kemdrick.

Since 2006, the team has removed roughly 2,700 cubic yards of garbage, taken down 68,000 individual posters and cleared ice and snow from ADA ramps 17,000 times.

And with glowing personalities making up the team, they bring a positive atmosphere wherever they go throughout downtown.

“My favorite part about the crew is just how much they are a part of the downtown. They may have little routines where on certain days they get hot chocolate from different businesses, or on a hot day ice cream. And just my favorite part is how much they really are a part of downtown Missoula,” said Kemdrick.