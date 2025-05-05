May 5 marks the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Native women face murder rates more than 10 times the national average. Here in Montana, Indigenous women are four times more likely to go missing.

MTN is sharing some of the stories from the MMIW crisis; some of which you might know, some of which you won't.

Maureena 'Mena' Twoteeth was walking along Highway 93 in January 0f 2022, next to Mission Bridge in St. Ignatius.

She was intoxicated and called for a ride. Mena was waiting to be picked up when she was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Family recounts losing two daughters to impaired drivers on Montana's highways

A 22-year-old woman from Bozeman struck and killed her.

The initial police report did not indicate any drugs were involved. However, three years later, the Montana Highway Patrol confirmed to MTN that the driver had THC in her system.

We reached out to the Lake County Attorney for comment on this case, but have not heard back.

Now, Twoteeth's family shares the impact of living next to roads that have stolen more than one of their loved ones.

Emily Brown/MTN News Maureena 'Mena' Twoteeth was walking along U.S. Highway 93 in January of 2022, in St. Ignatius when she was struck and killed by a vehicle.

U.S. Highway 93 cuts right through the heart of the Flathead Reservation, and a lot of people walk alongside the road, which is known for its dangerous conditions and high speeds.

Many have lost their lives, which is why locals say: 'Pray for me, I drive 93.'

“It's just not safe," sister Kristen Twoteeth said.

Mena was Cree and a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

Emily Brown/MTN News Maureena 'Mena' Twoteeth

After she was killed, a Tribal officer showed up at her mother, Bonnie Asencio's, residence.

“I remember just being in disbelief, just holding myself because my body wasn't doing what I wanted it to do, and that was stand up," Asencio said.

But Mena wasn’t the first child Asencio lost.

Emily Brown/MTN News Bonnie Asencio, member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

“Two of my children died before me," Asencio stated.

Her daughter, Ruby Saluskin, was a passenger in a 2020 fatal crash along Montana Highway 35.

“My daughters are important. They are just as important as any other children in the world," Asencio said.

Emily Brown/MTN News Bonnie Asencio, a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, has lost two daughters on Montana's roads.

Now, only four of Asencio’s six daughters are alive.

“My mom's voice keeps ringing through my ears to be safe, please," sister Bonnie Saluskin said.

The surviving family lives alongside the roads where white crosses mark their losses.

"I had anxiety really bad after that. I couldn't even drive really, and especially at like nighttime," Kristen Twoteeth shared.

"There have been 58 crashes and 65 fatalities on Highway 93 from Wye to the end of the Flathead Reservation from 2020-2025," Montana Highway Patrol Captain Sean Silvan shared in a statement to MTN.

Emily Brown/MTN News Montana Highway Patrol Captain Sean Silvan told MTN there have been 58 crashes and 65 fatalities on U.S. Highway 93 from the Wye to the end of the Flathead Reservation between 2020 and 2025.

Still, people commonly walk.

“Indian people walk. We're not afraid to not have a vehicle. My mom lives a mile just right down the road here. I'll walk over there easy," Asencio said.

The family hopes someday for changes that would make getting around the reservation safer for the next generation.

"I would love for a billboard to be here that says: 'You are now on a reservation and we love to walk,'" Asencio stated.

But all the while, they hold memories of loved ones lost on the road close.

Kristen Twoteeth got a tattoo of a cat for her sister Mena to honor her Indigenous name and remember her by.

Emily Brown/MTN News Kristen Twoteeth got a tattoo of a cat for her sister Mena to honor her Indigenous name and remember her by.

She also named her daughter after a saying from Ruby.

"My sister Ruby was always telling us to love each other. That's what I named my baby, Leila Love, after her saying that," said Twoteeth.

Bonnie Saluskin channels her emotions into song with one line being, "Now, death is no longer an option. That's my word to my mom."

Emily Brown/MTN News Bonnie Saluskin, a member of the Yakima Nation, is Mena and Ruby's sister.

As the family lives each day, they focus on caring for their remaining family members and elevating their loved ones' stories whenever possible.

“Being able to be there for your children, being able to be there for your mothers, your, you know, your fathers, your, your family. That's what this is all about," Saluskin said.

“They are my daughters, and I love them with all of my heart. They continue to be mine even though they're in heaven," Asencio concluded.

