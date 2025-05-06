May 5 marked the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Native women face murder rates more than 10 times the national average. Here in Montana, Indigenous women are four times more likely to go missing.

MTN is sharing some of the stories from the MMIW crisis; some of which you might know, some of which you won't.

The University of Montana hosted an indigenous-led Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) program, "A Place of Good Medicine and Healing," on Monday to honor lives lost and foster healing through art and community.

The art exhibits reflected Indigenous joy and resilience, as well as allyship and healing, while connecting attendees with trauma-informed support and educational resources.

"This event is important for me in particular because we need a place to have this conversation," said Salish Elder Myrna Dumontier.

Watch the full story:

Indigenous-led MMIP awareness art show fosters healing at University of Montana

The wounds run deep for many participants, including Dumontier, whose grandmother was murdered in 1959.

"Was never looked into. There was never justice brought to those who harmed her," said Dumontier.

CSKT member Tracey Littlewolf lost her sister, Arshanda Knowshisgun, in 2022.

"Today is actually her birthday, and so it's been very, very difficult to process," said Littlewolf.

Knowshisgun's body was found a couple of days after she disappeared.

"She went out one night with a friend, and and she just never came home," said Littlewolf.

Watch: Special Report: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

SPECIAL REPORT: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

University of Montana senior and indigenous artist O'Maste-Win Foster emphasized that art serves as a vital outlet in the midst of tragedy.

"I think as a native artist myself, the process of art is, is healing, and I think that if anybody was to take anything away from this is to see how community members process their own identity, how they process their own grief," said Foster.

In addition to the art exhibits, the event featured a large red tipi, representing cultural strength and remembrance.

"We're calling our communities beyond just our native because this could be... this could be your daughter, this could be your son, this could be... this could be your people," said Foster.

A common Native saying notes that "when an Indigenous woman goes missing, she goes missing twice — first her body vanishes and then her story." Participants at this awareness event are working to change that narrative.

"Find a way to make this hideous story a story that brings life into the future because it's possible," said Dumontier.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.