MISSOULA — You're invited to attend a community event, "A Place of Good Medicine and Healing: MMIP Awareness Through Art and Allyship" in recognition of National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day.

Events are being held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday in the University Center Ballroom on the University of Montana campus in Missoula.

Calling Our Spirits Forward executive director Lauren Small-Rodriguez joined Montana This Morning to preview the events.

University of Montana events marking Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day

The Indigenous-led gathering, which is designed to raise awareness of the MMIP crisis, emphasizes creative, communal, and holistic approaches to solidarity, centering Indigenous voices and leadership.

The event will open with a culturally grounded ceremony led by Salish Elders Arlene Adams and Myrna Dumontier. Attendees will be invited to participate in hands-on healing activities, including preparing medicinal tea, decorating the space with intention, and engaging with Indigenous artists and student leaders.

Art exhibits featured throughout the day will reflect themes of Indigenous Joy and Resilience, Allyship in Healing, and A Place of Good Medicine and Healing. A key highlight of the event will be the display of the painted Red Tipi by Carissa Heavy Runner, founder of the Mika Matters Movement, offering a powerful visual representation of cultural strength and remembrance.

Participating partners include: Calling Our Spirits Forward, UM Mansfield Library, First Step Resource Center at Providence St. Patrick Hospital, Ohkomi Forensics, All Nations Health Center, Missoula Organization of Realtors (MOR), Missoula Crime Victim Advocates, YWCA Missoula, UM Indigenous Graduate Student Association (IGSA), and UM Native American Natural Resource Program.

“This event is about honoring the lives and stories of Indigenous people while offering a space for collective healing,” said Lauren Small-Rodriguez, Executive Director of Calling Our Spirits Forward. “It is also about inviting allies to show up in meaningful ways—through listening, through action, and through presence.”