Missoula art exhibit to focus on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People

MISSOULA — Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) is a constant movement for justice in Montana, and over the past five years, artist Brian Maguire has been capturing the faces you’ve seen on missing persons posters, like Jermain Charlo, Arden Pepion and more.

The portraits painted by Maguire will be a part of the exhibition “Outrage”, which starts on June 6 at the Missoula Art Museum.

The exhibit will represent missing Indigenous peoples from almost every tribe in the state, and Senior Curator Brandon Reintjes says it is bittersweet to finally be hanging the paintings on the wall.

"It’s of course bittersweet because you grow so close to the families and so close the people and it gets harder and harder, it’s been the result of five years of diligent work on Brian’s part to form those relationships and make those friendships and travel to the communities so that he could come in contact with the people and learn the stories first hand," Reintjes told MTN.

