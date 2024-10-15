Missing woman Jermain Charlo's family pleased with national spotlight on case

A high-profile missing person’s case in our area received a national audience as the search for Jermain Charlo continues.

She was 23 years old when she disappeared from Missoula six years ago.

The CBS Program 48 Hours featured an hour-long segment on the case on October 12, bringing significant attention to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) movement.

Jill Valley and Mark Martin discuss upcoming 48 Hours show about Jermain Charlo's disappearance

Interview with Jermain’s Aunt: Valenda Underwood

I had the opportunity to sit down with Jermain’s aunt, Valenda Underwood, to get her reaction to the show.

“I never thought it would get this far, but I’m happy that it has. And she knows. She knows. She’s with us all the time, Valenda said.

Valenda and her family collaborated with the producers of 48 Hours for over a year to share Jermain Charlo’s story.

Jermain was first reported missing on June 16, 2018, and now her story has reached a nationwide audience.

“48 hours” to reveal last known images of missing woman Jermain Charlo

“I think they did an amazing job. I think the fact that it’s hit this huge national level — 48 Hours airs nationally here, but once it gets on YouTube, then it’s on a worldwide basis," Valenda said.

The producers worked closely with Jermain’s family, Missoula police detective Guy Baker, KPAX-TV, and others to reveal never-before-seen surveillance footage captured outside the Badlander bar the night of June 15.

In the video, Jermain is seen alongside her former boyfriend and the father of her two children, Michael Defrance.

Valenda hopes the right people will see the program and come forward with information, as there is no publicly named suspect in Jermain’s disappearance.

CBS News 48 Hours reporter Michelle Miller discusses Jermain Charlo special

“Seeing the footage of how many people were in that alleyway and the people walking by, somebody had to have seen something. My hope is that maybe somebody from out of town was here to visit a friend and saw something that they didn’t think was important at the time. I’m hoping one of those people comes forward to help us get that one small piece of the puzzle we’re missing.”

Highlighting the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement

The program also shone a light on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) movement and its trademark red handprint.

MTN News Jermain Charlo was first reported missing on June 16, 2018. The CBS program 48 Hours has brought her story to a nationwide audience.

“MMIW isn’t something that just started. It’s happened since colonization. And we’ve all been kept so quiet about it. I think the world is just finally realizing what Native American women go through," Valenda noted. "The handprint, to me, signifies that I will no longer be silent about anything, and if I have to, I’ll be Jermain’s voice as she’s not here to speak for herself.”

Anyone with information about Jermain Charlo’s disappearance is asked to contact Missoula Police Detective Guy Baker at 406-396-3217.

You can also watch the 48 Hours special, “Where is Jermain Charlo" here.