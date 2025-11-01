HELENA — Every year, some hunters finally bag that trophy animal they've been searching for, which they can tell their friends and family all about. To preserve those animals, however, it takes time, artistry, and attention to detail.

“We preserve memories, that’s what taxidermy’s really all about,” said Boudie Schneider, owner of Schneider Taxidermy.

Artistry and attention to detail bring Montana hunting memories to life

With hunting season in full swing, it’s the busiest time of the year for taxidermists.

Since he was a kid, Schneider knew he wanted to get into taxidermy. He’s had a passion for it ever since.

“When we're working on something, time actually kind of fades away and you don't realize how long you've been working on it, cause you are so focused,” Schneider said.

Schneider learned the trade from a master taxidermist before starting his own business almost 30 years ago and hasn't looked back.

The process is all about detail.

It can take weeks to months, depending on how busy they are and the type of mount.

“The balance in there to make it look amazing and get it out the door, cause somebody’s waiting for it,” said Jon Canney, Schneider’s apprentice.

Evan Charney, MTN News Canney working closely, gluing fake moss onto the base of a piece

While 80% of customers are local to Helena and mainly work on elk, deer, and other Montana animals, they’re busy year-round.

“But we also do things from all over the world,” Schneider said. “African things, Spain, New Zealand, we've done animals from all over the place.”

While it’s a busy job, Schneider says it's easy to commit to the time when it’s something you love.

“There's always something to do, so you could probably work yourself to death doing this job if you wanted to, but it's not a bad problem to have,” Schneider said.

And just like the artists who help him, he is helping teach others now, mentoring a friend interested in this art form to help keep up with the 300 pieces he works on each year.

Evan Charney, MTN News Schneider Taxidermy's studio

“Well, the first deer I mounted, we had a conversation about it, and I said, ‘I think that was the funnest day of work I've had in 20 years’,” Canney said.

Remember the next time you come back from a hunt with a score, these artists are ready to preserve your memories.