Billings motorcyclist dies in highway crash

BILLINGS — A 45-year-old Billings man was killed Monday while riding a motorcycle on US Highway 87 East.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was riding a Harley-Davidson FLHX westbound at mile marker 6 when the motorcycle failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, went off the highway and rolled into a ravine.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, according to the patrol.

The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m.

MHP reports alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.