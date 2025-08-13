Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Billings motorcyclist dies in highway crash

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
fatal-crash.png
MTN News
fatal-crash.png
Posted

BILLINGS — A 45-year-old Billings man was killed Monday while riding a motorcycle on US Highway 87 East.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was riding a Harley-Davidson FLHX westbound at mile marker 6 when the motorcycle failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, went off the highway and rolled into a ravine.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, according to the patrol.

The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m.

MHP reports alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.

More Montana news from MTN

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader