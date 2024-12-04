Missoula urban camping ordinance: Changes detailed, people react

MISSOULA — Camping in public parks has officially been prohibited in Missoula following a six-hour Missoula City Council meeting on Monday, December 2.

We are taking a look at four key changes to the urban camping ordinance and how people are reacting.

The main motion prohibits camping in city parks although there's still discussion about having a designated campsite and parking area. Some council members say the ordinance is intended to push unhoused members into shelters.

Second, a written warning is no longer required before any additional violations are given. Monday night's vote also made the punishment for camping in city parks a misdemeanor offense. Violators will also face a $50 fine. Finally, the last change allows law enforcement to issue and enforce the ordinance.

MTN News Members of the public provided comment on amendments to an urban camping ordinance during a Missoula City Council on December 2, 2024.

Monday's meeting saw a wide range of emotions from the community during public comment. The amendments will be implemented in 30 days, and some residents see Monday's vote as a win.

“We're thrilled at the outcome. We're looking forward to the implementation in a month,” said No Camp Missoula director David Moore. “It was a long battle with a group effort in neighborhoods, neighbors coming together and volunteering and getting the word out.

While No Camp Missoula sees Monday's vote as a step forward, Moore says the group plans to remain active.

“We're going to keep an eye on the city as they roll out the new ordinances and see if they're enforcing the law, and until we know that they're doing their job, we're not going away.”

MTN News file The non-profit No Camp Missoula is working to change Missoula's recently adopted urban camping ordinance.

Moore told MTN that the group's overall goal has been achieved.

"Just a huge sigh of relief from the neighbors, and we want to see the parks just get back to what they're intended for."

Those who opposed the amendment to prohibit camping in the park made their voices heard at the Missoula City Council meeting.

“Any one of us could be one paycheck away from homelessness, from houselessness, we need to take better care of people,” one person said.

MTN News A wide range of emotions from the community were heard during public comment over changes to Missoula's urban camping ordinance on December 2, 2024.

One community member expressed concern over what they called criminalizing homelessness.

“It's continually noticeable that no matter what message the city of Missoula uses to try to twist public perception, the representatives supporting this ordinance do not want to support their unhoused neighbors through crisis but rather criminalize it.

Another community member asked the Missoula City Council to reconsider the amendments on Monday night.

“This amendment only serves to cause harm. I urge you to reconsider the money of taxpayers should not take priority over human lives.”