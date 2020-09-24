Menu

Watch
NewsMontana News

Actions

Daines urges Senate to stop Amtrak cuts

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MTN News file
US Senator Steve Daines is urging Senate leaders to take action to block upcoming Amtrak service cuts in Montana.
Whitefish Depot Amtrak
Posted at 2:07 PM, Sep 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-24 16:07:28-04

WASHINGTON, DC — US Senator Steve Daines is urging Senate leaders to take action to block upcoming Amtrak service cuts in Montana.

Community leaders across the Hi-Line and Northwest Montana have expressed concern about the passenger rail agency's plans to trim service on the Empire Builder" to three trains per week, as soon as next month.

Sen. Daines says Amtrak's daily service cut for the Empire Builder, and trimming staff by 20% will "decimate the economies in Montana" and leave "tens of thousands" without rail access.

The Republican had already noted that Amtrak was making the cuts even after receiving more than $1 billion under the CARES Act earlier this year.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.