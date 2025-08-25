GREAT FALLS - If someone in fancy sunglasses and jewelry tries to sell you gold at a discount, it's probably a scam.

According to local officials, "gas station gold" schemes are on the rise in Montana, deceiving innocent people into purchasing worthless metal disguised as the real thing.

Watch the full story:

Don't fall for 'gas station' gold' scams

"It's what we call in the industry gas station gold. It's a common scheme nationwide," explained Grizzly Gold & Silver store manager Jeremy Rolfsmeyer.

Scammers frequently approach customers in parking lots and gas stations, claiming they are out of money or need money for gas, and offering to sell their jewelry for a fraction of its value.

Though objects may be branded "18K," they are typically brass or copper.

One way to tell the difference? Real gold does not smell; however, imitation gold frequently leaves a noticeable metallic stench on your fingers.

"It's improperly and illegally marked, and they push it off on the unsuspecting, usually elderly people," Rolfsmeyer told me.

Grizzly Gold & Silver frequently examines things for free, allowing residents to determine whether their purchases are real.

But the problem is worsening: "We see about three or four spikes per year," Rolfsmeyer explained. "Right now, it is probably the worst we've ever seen."

Jeremy Rolfsmeyer (MTN News photo)

Corey Pierce, general manager of Alias Smith & Jones Pawn, Inc., said that his business has witnessed similar scams.

He recalled when the scammers tried to pawn off heavily plated jewels. "When we did an acid test, nothing showed up," he explained. "But when we tested it with a magnet, you could see the jewelry move a little bit—that's how we realized it was fake."

The problem is that these scammers frequently travel from state to state, making them difficult to detect.

They've also become bolder, targeting seniors and approaching customers outside of local businesses.

With gold currently priced at $3,300 per ounce, experts advise skepticism. "If someone has an ounce of gold and wants $500 for it, it's way too good to be true," Pierce stated.

Authorities and business owners alike warn residents to exercise caution, have products checked, and keep in mind that not all that glitters is gold.