National News Literacy Week: Montana students talk about news, social media, and A.I.

GREAT FALLS — During National News Literacy Week, MTN took a step back to do something simple, yet increasingly important: listen.

Students in the town of Poplar in northeastern Montana, whose distance from major media centers might influence how information spreads, said the people around them frequently provide news.

For many Poplar Middle School kids, the answer is obvious.

"Word of mouth," Kenyon, a seventh grade student, remarked. "Yeah, it's mainly word of mouth around Poplar for what's in our community," said Gage, another seventh grader.

MTN talked with Poplar Middle School's media arts class as part of the Buffalo Unity Project to find out where students obtain their news, how they feel about artificial intelligence, and how they pick which information to believe.

Social media is the dominant source of national and international news.

When asked where they obtain their news, many students said TikTok and Instagram.

Despite this, many students reported that local news continues to play a role in their everyday lives, frequently without their conscious effort.

"I wake up. In the living room, the TV is on," Dreyton, a student, explained. "I usually see news on — weather channels and stuff like that."

Several kids stated that they rely on their parents and other trusted adults to help them grasp what's going on, particularly when stories are difficult or overwhelming.

As artificial intelligence grows increasingly prevalent online, kids say they're learning to recognize when something doesn't feel real.

"It's getting pretty real," a student commented. "But there are parts and pieces in the video where you can tell it's fake."

Another person mentioned that platform labels can help when they're unclear.

"If you have suspicion, in the bottom left corner, they'll tell you."

While many are concerned about how realistic A.I. content is getting, we underline the necessity of having open conversations, checking sources, and understanding how misinformation spreads.

Educators say these discussions are critical not only during News Literacy Week but throughout the year, as younger generations navigate an increasingly complex information landscape shaped by social media, algorithms, and emerging technology.

Poplar children said they feel better prepared to figure out what's real—and what's not—thanks to tools like source-checking, digital literacy education, and trusted conversations at family and school.