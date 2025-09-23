FWP officials suspect viral disease outbreak in NW, SE Montana deer

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials suspect a hemorrhagic disease is the culprit behind several dozen white-tailed deer deaths in northwest Montana, and the department is also following reports of localized outbreaks in deer and antelope in the southeast part of the state.

The department received reports of roughly two dozen dead deer near Eureka and a dozen near Plains. In a press release, FWP officials say that while lab testing has not yet confirmed the viral disease, the outbreak’s timing makes it suspect to one of two common types of hemorrhagic disease.

Both forms of the viral disease — epizootic hemorrhagic disease and blue tongue — are transmitted by biting midges. They primarily affect white-tailed deer, but mule deer and other species, including antelope, can be impacted.

In the southeastern part of the state, FWP official are also receiving reports of localized EHD and blue tongue virus in white-tailed deer and antelope along the Yellowstone River corridor and in prairie habitats. These cases have also not yet been confirmed by lab testing.

The disease is not spread between deer, and there is no known risk to humans, the Daily Montanan reports.

FWP officials advise hunters that eating meat from animals that appear healthy when harvested is safe when properly cooked. However, hunters should avoid harvesting or consuming animals that appear sick.

Animals with EHD or BTV can appear weak, lethargic and disoriented. They are often found near water sources due to high fever and may drool or foam at the mouth. They can exhibit swelling of the head, neck, tongue and lips, as well as mouth sores. The tongue may appear blue. EHD and BTV are typically fatal, but some deer and antelope survive and develop immunity.

The disease can cause significant losses in localized deer populations, but outbreaks are usually short-lived and confined to certain areas, according to FWP. Hunters around the Yellowstone River are advised that deer densities may be lower than normal due to the localized effects of the disease.

Hunters in Region 7 are asked to help FWP monitor this outbreak by reporting sick and dead deer and antelope to the wildlife manager, Brett Dorak, at brett.dorak@mt.gov.

FWP officials in northwest Montana said it is not necessary for the public to report additional dead deer suspected of dying from hemorrhagic disease.

Daily Montanan is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Daily Montanan maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Darrell Ehrlick for questions: info@dailymontanan.com.