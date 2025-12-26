Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Overnight snow, wind to raise avalanche danger in West Central Montana

snow avy danger increase
MTN News File
A quick change in the mountains will likely lead to rising avalanche danger this afternoon.
snow avy danger increase
Posted

MISSOULA — A quick change in the mountains will likely lead to rising avalanche danger Friday afternoon.

The West Central Montana Avalanche Foundation reports winds will drift snow into new wind slabs.

They add that avalanches could also break deeper, failing on buried weak layers, resulting in larger, more destructive slides.

WCMAF advises those traveling in the backcountry to be aware of snow accumulation and red flags like cracking or collapsing.

To read the full avalanche forecast click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader