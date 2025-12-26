Overnight snow, wind to raise avalanche danger in West Central Montana

MISSOULA — A quick change in the mountains will likely lead to rising avalanche danger Friday afternoon.

The West Central Montana Avalanche Foundation reports winds will drift snow into new wind slabs.

They add that avalanches could also break deeper, failing on buried weak layers, resulting in larger, more destructive slides.

WCMAF advises those traveling in the backcountry to be aware of snow accumulation and red flags like cracking or collapsing.

To read the full avalanche forecast click here.