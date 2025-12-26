Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Spectrum expanding broadband network access in Missoula County

More than 1,400 additional homes and businesses in areas like Frenchtown and Huson can access Spectrum's broadband network.
MISSOULA — Through the state of Montana's ConnectMT program, Spectrum is expanding services in Missoula County.

More than 1,400 additional homes and businesses in areas like Frenchtown and Huson can access Spectrum's broadband network.

This project is part of the company's rural construction initiative. It's funded in part by a $7 billion private investment from Spectrum.

The goal is to add at least 100,000 miles of fiber-optic infrastructure and internet access around the country.

Home and business owners can click here to learn more.

