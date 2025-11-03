Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gallatin County sergeant killed in hunting accident

Authorities say Sergeant Michael Flohr was found dead Saturday in Broadwater County
BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says one of its longtime detention sergeants has died in a hunting accident.

According to the department, Sergeant Michael Flohr was found dead Saturday afternoon in Magpie Gulch in Broadwater County. The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene although details about what happened have not yet been released.

In a statement, Gallatin County Sheriffs Office called Flohr “an exceptional leader, officer, husband, father, and friend,” and said the office is rallying around his family.

Flohr served at the Gallatin County Detention Center and was described as an icon in public safety.

