Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Gas prices drop 0.8¢ per gallon in Montana

Gas pumps Missoula
MTN News file
Gas pumps Missoula
Posted

MISSOULA - Gas prices have dropped slightly over the last week in Montana.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average price for a gallon of gas dropped 0.8¢ to $3.22 as of Monday, August 25, 2025.

Prices in Montana are 2.5¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.6¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average has risen 3.4¢ over the past week, remaining at $3.12 as of Monday.

The national average is 2.1¢ per gallon lower than a month ago, and is 18.3¢ per gallon lower than a year ago

The cheapest gas in Montana was $2.86 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.89.

More Montana news from MTN

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader